President meets with KGB head Valery Vakulchik

Health care, protection of citizens' rights and inviolability of borders, economics, non-interference of external forces in domestic politics, plus a sovereign information space are the components of state security, stones in the foundation of our sovereignty. All these issues were discussed by President and the head of the KGB Valery Vakulchik.

