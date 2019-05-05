President: OSCE can always rely on honest position of Belarus in any conflict and count on support in overcoming it

The Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli arrived to participate in the international conference. The Head of the Belarusian state met with him. The new platform for cooperation is the Silk Road Support Group. It appeared a little more than two years ago in Minsk. The global project, according to Belarus, not only creates a new economy, logistics and infrastructure in the entire space from Shanghai to southern Europe, but also avoids political and military confrontation.



During the forum the parliamentarians focused on close economic integration, the creation of new and fast transport corridors, as well as investment in digital production.