President meets with servicemen of 5th Special Forces Brigade.

During his working visit to Maryina Gorka, President also met with servicemen of the 5th Special Forces Brigade. This is the elite of the armed forces. There were different themes in this male conversation including domestic politics and geopolitics.

The Commander-in-Chief also focused on the essence of modern conflicts. They are stipulated in our Doctrine, already the third for the sovereign Belarus.

