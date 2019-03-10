EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Nearly two and a half million Belarusians watch live broadcast and TV version of “Big Conversation with President”

“Big Conversation with the President” took place last week. Nearly two and a half million Belarusians watched the live broadcast and the TV version of the conversation between the press, experts and Alexander Lukashenko. In the Belarusian YouTube segment, three video quotes from the President enjoyed great interest, and the topic of relations between Belarus and Russia was of particular interest to the audience.

