Recipe for success of Turov Dairy Plant

According to the state program of development of Polesie, a new dairy plant was built fin Turov. Its product quality requirements are extremely stringent. And if cheese is allowed even into the Asian market, this is already a gastronomic victory. A new enterprise with young personnel in just 5 years has managed to enter the list of industrial leaders of Belarus.



Before processing there is laboratory control of all standards: from smell and taste to microbiological indicators.



Turov products are supplied to the largest chain pizzerias in the world. Wagons depart from here along different routes. Last year, the plant launched the second production line.