Russians Believe Belarussian President most efficient leader
In the modern world there is a large construction of a new world order. Naturally, each country defends its national interests. And this became the subject of research by the Russian news agency Altair, which conducted a large-scale survey. As a result, it turned out that Russians consider the Belarusian President to be the best of the state leaders abroad. In the opinion of a third of the respondents, it is Alexander Lukashenko who cares about the national interests the most.
