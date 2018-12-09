3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko: Absence of equal conditions means absence of real union
The summit of the Eurasian Union, held on Thursday in St. Petersburg, was the most discussed event of the week in the CIS due to the unprecedented frankness of its participants.
The President of Belarus set the tone of the discussion. Alexander Lukashenko insisted methodically and consistently that if we agree to call each other allies, we should build relations between countries on the principles of a normal union, where everyone is equal to everyone, barriers to the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor forces are removed and a fair competitive environment is created. As soon as Russian gas crosses the border of Belarus, its price doubles. It is a killing blow to the competitiveness of our products. We can work under such conditions, but in this case there is no real union.
Certain mass media decided that Belarus was asking for cheap gas. Our state pays attention once again that we are not asking for cheap gas, but we need gas at the same price that is provided to allies.
Until the end of the year, problematic issues will be discussed several times in a variety of formats and there is no doubt that everything will be resolved as common sense requires.
By the way, negotiations between Moscow and Minsk continued immediately after the meeting in St. Petersburg. Special attention was paid to the tax oil maneuver. Many myths were born around it, and the goal of the governments of the two countries is to solve the issue.
Among the important questions discussed at the summit were digitalization of the economy, elimination of trade barriers and end of periodic bans on milk, meat and other goods.
