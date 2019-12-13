3.39 RUB
Situation at consumer market discussed at meeting with President
Prices are a topic that concerns every Belarusian. We all go to the stores. A permanent monitoring of the cost of the consumer basket and, if necessary, its regulation is a strict requirement of Alexander Lukashenko.
Previously, the President had repeatedly instructed the antimonopoly authority, trade unions, and the State Control Committee to keep prices under control and prevent their unreasonable growth.
The Head of State held a detailed talk about the current situation in the consumer market and forecasts at the beginning of the week. Thus, the prices for socially important goods have been adjusted (about 30 items). Unscrupulous sellers are facing serious fines. In general, the market is stable. Preventive measures have also been taken - the country has introduced a moratorium on raising prices for education, transport and communication services. By the end of May, it is planned to reach the planned inflation.
