Alexander Lukashenko meets with First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Turchin

This week there was a serious conversation about the state of affairs in our economy. The structure, methods, work style of the renewed government have become the main agenda of the conversation between the President and the First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

The position of the head of state is the focus of the Cabinet of Ministers on the overall result encompassing the narrow tasks for the National Bank, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Economy, such as fighting inflation, employment and raising wages, attracting investments. The President requires strict adherence to collective government decision-making and attention to the real sector of the economy.