Belarus follows its good Christmas traditions

The charity event "Our Children"brings together thousands of caring people willing to give faith, fill the hearts of young Belarusians with light and good, especially those who, for various reasons, are not able to receive it all every day from their parents.

Christmas hokey tournament is also a real Christmas tradition and the spirit of this tournament does not allow calling the participating teams rivals. The heroes of past olympiads and world championships appreciate the unique opportunity to meet each other again.

The January days are certainly associated with two events. The first one is presentation of the award "For Spiritual Revival", by which the Head of State commends those people who made our country richer spiritually and morally: clergymen, representatives of charitable organizations. Special prizes are also given to people from the world of culture and art, as well as those who have dedicated their lives to sports.

Also there is another traditional event, a reception on behalf of the President on the occasion of the Old New Year. Journalists, cultural and art workers, sportsmen, leaders of various ranks are invited for the most long-awaited events of the year.

As the Head of State notes, these are people who are united by one great quality- they are not indifferent. Many of those present today received well-deserved awards.

All these people make the country stronger, strengthen the sovereignty of our young state. Step by step, unobtrusively, but rather successfully, Minsk participates in building a new European architecture of stability. Greater Europe is increasingly choosing the Belarusian capital for talks about security in the region and in the world. Today, the head of the MFA Vladimir Makei was awarded the Order of Fatherland of the III degree.

The title of the Honored Artiste of Belarus was conferred to singer Iskui Abalyan-Borovskaya, actress Valeria Arlanova and ballet dancer Lyudmila Khitrova. Gymnast Yekaterina Galkina received the title of the Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Belarus. And the medal of Francis Skaryna was awarded to Ruslan Alehno.

Natalia Golub, Deputy Head of the Political Review Department at the TV News Agency received the President’s gratitude. Natalia has been in journalism for more than 10 years covering the most important events that take place in our country and abroad.

The General Producer of Belteleradiocompany and the executive of Junior Eurovision Gleb Shulman is one of those people who created a fantastic show at Minsk-Arena at the end of the year.