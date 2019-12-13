Whole network of dialogue platforms to be deployed in Belarus to discuss bill on All-Belarusian Assembly

The bill on the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly is at a high stage of readiness. In just a few days, at the beginning of next week, it will be posted on the Internet portal pravo.by. All citizens will be able to read its contents and make suggestions. This was told by Chairman of "Belaya Rus" community organization Oleg Romanov. According to him, a whole network of dialogue platforms will be deployed in Belarus, just as it had been done in preparation for the adoption of the Constitution.



Oleg Romanov, Chairman of "Belaya Rus":



"Citizens will not only be able to listen to experts who will speak about this bill in detail, but they will also be able to make their suggestions for the improvement of this bill. And these suggestions are accepted, it is open for discussion."



