EEC leaders discuss challenges of COVID-19 epidemic via teleconference

This week the leaders of the EEC have discussed the main challenges of the COVID-19 epidemic in a teleconference format. The conversation was initiated by the Belarusian side, chairing the association. The life and health of every human being in all nations is at the center of attention.



Proposals of Belarus: Strict control of high demand goods - personal protective equipment and food - should be ensured primarily by the countries of association. How do we live after the epidemic? It's worth thinking about right now, the Belarusian leader is sure.



Alexander Lukashenko invited the EEC leaders to personally come to Minsk for the summit on May 19. He assured that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safety of participants.



