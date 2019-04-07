Tripartite Contact Group continues work to resolve conflict in Ukraine

Belarus will always make every effort to resolve the conflict, the Head of State assured OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Tripartite Contact Group Martin Sajdik.



Belarusians are ready to help, because both people are not strangers to each other. Martin Sajdik believes that Minsk platform is exactly what is needed to conduct peace talks between the parties to the conflict.



The President also spoke about the development of events in the neighboring country at a meeting with the Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.



Following the meeting with our President, Viktor Medvedchuk gave an interview to journalists, where he shared his vision and assessment of the political events taking place in Ukraine. As Viktor Medvedchuk stressed, whatever the outcome of the presidential elections in Ukraine will be, it will in no way affect the Belarusian-Ukrainian relations.



