Any change must be based on constructive dialogue

Any transformation must be based on a constructive dialogue. To see each other not as opponents, but as people who care about the future of the country, who are ready to build our common tomorrow together. Dialogue platforms are helping in this; they have been held across the country.

The agenda includes prospects for the development of the most important areas of our life: constitutional reform and party system building, the work of local authorities, changes in the structure of the judiciary system, digitalisation, youth policy, education, health - all the most pressing issues are discussed. Experts note that Belarus is becoming more and more concerned about its fate. And this format makes it possible to hear everyone's ideas and define common goals for general development.

Townspeople, deputies, scientists and representatives of public associations actively make proposals that are relevant for both the capital and the province. The best ideas will become part of the general concept of amendments to laws and other legal documents and will form the basis for the preparation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, where the course of the country is traditionally determined for at least the next five years.