President appoints new Minister of Economy Friday

Three priorities for the national economy have been set by the Head of State. We enter the new economic and calendar year with the new Minister of Economy. On Friday, the President appointed Alexander Chervyakov to this key position in the economic block of the government.



A scholar and an experienced management practitioner is well known in both government and business circles. He graduated fr om the Agricultural Academy in Gorki, wh ere he also grew up to become an associate professor. For seven years, he headed the Scientific Research Institute of Economics, and prepared, among other things, five-year strategies for socio-economic development of the country.



The Head of State has defined three priorities for the renewed ministry. They include personnel, efficient work of the public sector and resilience of the economy to external shocks.



