President unveils new Supreme Court building Friday

On Friday, the President unveiled the new building of the Supreme Court. It was also decided to perform digitization of the courts from the Supreme Court to the district courts. The President also promised to support decisions on the modernization of the Institute for Judicial Retraining and the Higher School.

