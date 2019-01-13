PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Charity campaign "Our Children" held in Belarus

The marathon of good deeds or "Our Children" campaign ended on January 11. Dozens of orphanages, thousands of children, including those with special needs received help. The gifts were brought by the students from the secondary school of Ostroshitsky Gorodok. A large group of middle and high school students including Nikolai, the younger son of the President visit the asylums on a regular basis.

The gifts included the most exclusive assortment: honey from the the Head of State and potatoes from the presidential vegetable garden as well as jams and fruit drinks from the farm "Alexandria". Tasty and healthy.

