President holds number of working meetings on most pressing issues

The Head of State held a number of working meetings on the most pressing issues. The nuances of the election campaign were also discussed. There is one week left until the main voting day. And it will be possible to cast your vote early from Tuesday, August 4.



The situation in Belgazprombank was discussed at the meeting of the President with Nadezhda Yermakova. Since mid-June, she's been working as head of the temporary administration of this financial structure by the decision of the National Bank. This reaction of the regulator followed after several members of the board and managers of Belgazprombank were detained.



The introduction of the temporary administration is a forced step to prevent the deterioration of the financial condition of the bank, where the Belarusians work, to ensure its stable operation, in particular, to meet all obligations to depositors and creditors. It should be emphasized that Belgazprombank's work has remained stable for enterprises and depositors.



Alexander Lukashenko noted the prompt and well-coordinated work of law enforcers in this situation and stressed that Belarus aims at full cooperation with the Russian side to resolve the state of emergency with regard to detentions.



After the meeting with the President, the Head of the Investigation Committee shared the details of the high-profile case of Russian citizens’ detention with journalists. The investigation found factual inconsistencies in the statements of the detainees. One version was that the Russians allegedly intended to fly to Istanbul. However, the flight to Turkey is a pre-planned "alibi". The group never made it to the airport, although there were tickets.



Instead, it first checked into the Minsk hotel IBB, where rooms were previously booked and moved to the sanatorium "Belorusochka", where they were eventually detained. A special group was set up in one of the messengers. In it, the senior one coordinated the actions of the subordinates.



All detainees are military professionals. As far as we know, one of the militants (who was detained in the south of the country) is the commander of a sniper group and a specialist of a very high level.



This increase in personal responsibility is characteristic of the entire country. Information from citizens who are not indifferent is thoroughly checked by law enforcement agencies. People have become more active and sensitive to both their own and public safety. By the way, we can already see that this has a positive impact on the overall crime situation in the country.



