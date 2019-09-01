3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President of Belarus holds talks with Turkish foreign Minister and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan at Palace of Independence
Negotiations with two key partners of Belarus-Turkey and Kazakhstan were held his week. The balance in trade, diversification of supplies and profitable investment were the main topics of the conversation between the President and the Turkish Foreign Minister.
The bar of one and a half billion dollars of trade turnover has been set. And, by the way, the country came to a billion last year. The dynamics is impressive: since 2009, mutual trade has grown almost 4 times.
The trade turnover with Kazakhstan also tends to go up. At the end of 2018, we have almost nine hundred million dollars. But the goal is to reach several billion. The countries follow the road map, which they plan to update during the upcoming visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Kazakhstan.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All