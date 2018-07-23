President meets with agricultural sector executives to discuss debt-ridden farms

By Alexander Khorovets: On Friday, the President held a difficult conversation with the management of the agricultural sector. The most important question was what will happen to the farms that have more debts than incomes. If nothing is done today to help the debt-ridden farms their economic situation will become chronic and will drag the economies of the regions and the earnings of the agrarians down.

Two years ago, the country had a little more than 300 indebted farms. Their financial recovery was taken over by the government, which offered a whole range of aid measures. Now the President once again demands to reconsider the approaches to the solution of the agrarian problem.