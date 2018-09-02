Lukashenko makes staff decisions

All recent personnel decisions of the President were emphatically public, frank and motivated.

Two new ministers, the head of Belneftekhim Concern, five district-level managers, two directors of the most important industrial plants, and also diplomats and state administrators-only 19 personnel decisions.

Elena Alexina will be the new head of Gomel Region. Molodechno and Stolbtsy will be led by Yuri Gorlov and Denis Kolesen. Bykhov and Klimovichi districts will be headed by Dmitry Martinovich and Leonid Zasemchuk.

Closing this round of personnel decisions, the President once again returned to the axiom of sovereignty: discipline and economics are the main factors of independence.

The new head of the Ministry of Finance will be Maxim Yermolovich, and the Ministry of Energy will be headed by Viktor Karankevich.

The first steps and tasks of the new Minister of Finance is the budget, the search for resources for development and prudent investments in growth point.

For the Ministry of Energy, the key priority is energy efficiency and discipline.

On a large staff day, the President also agreed to the appointment of Ivan Rebkovets Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications. There, the new director of the Department of Aviation is Artem Sikorsky.

Ambassador to Sweden Dmitry Mironchik, will now also work in Norway concurrently. Vladimir Astapenko, besides the main position in Argentina, now represents Belarus in Paraguay and Peru. Igor Bondarev will be the Consul General in Dubai.

Replenishment and in the ranks of members of the regional executive committees. Sergei Gladyshev will work in Brest, Alexander Neverovsky and Pavel Mikhalyuk in Grodno, Alexander Terekhov in Mogilev.