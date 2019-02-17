Meeting of Presidents of Belarus and Russia in Sochi

For three days, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia met in Sochi: from official negotiations to joint participation in a hockey game. This last episode is very eloquent: you can hardly recall many examples when heads of state, after negotiations, spend time on the sports field together.

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin devoted the whole day to the development of humanitarian cooperation between Minsk and Moscow. As our President stated, Belarus will adopt the advanced achievements of Russia in education, including the development of the national system for training the promising personnel. The conversation with relevant ministers also concerned the development of sports and the cultural sphere. In addition to the meeting, the heads of state together examined the complex, talked to the students, some of whom are talented guys from Belarus. Sirius is literally saturated with science.