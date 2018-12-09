VCIOM: Alexander Lukashenko ranks 1st in CIS leaders' approval rating in Russia

According to a study held by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, Alexander Lukashenko was ranked the first among the leaders of the CIS in the approval rating of the Russians. This view was shared by 65% ​​of respondents. The second place in the ranking was taken by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev: 49% of Russians expressed their support for him.

Further, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Moldova followed with a large margin. The remaining Presidents received less than 4 percent. Respondents could choose several answers.