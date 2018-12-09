PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

VCIOM: Alexander Lukashenko ranks 1st in CIS leaders' approval rating in Russia

According to a study held by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, Alexander Lukashenko was ranked the first among the leaders of the CIS in the approval rating of the Russians. This view was shared by 65% ​​of respondents. The second place in the ranking was taken by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev: 49% of Russians expressed their support for him.

Further, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Moldova followed with a large margin. The remaining Presidents received less than 4 percent. Respondents could choose several answers.

Also, the majority of Russians note that in Belarus they feel most protected and consider the country as the most successful and stable one in the CIS. 68% of respondents adhere to this point of view. Kazakhstan occupies here the second place, Azerbaijan - the third. They are followed by Armenia, Georgia and Uzbekistan. Less than 10% of the votes were received by Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Moldova and Ukraine.

