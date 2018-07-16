EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Foreigners flock to Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk

The atmosphere of the festival is really special - the city turns into a giant art platform. Concerts, theater premieres, street festivals, town of masters - more than a hundred festival events that can be seen simultaneously.

Tourists come to Vitebsk from the most exotic countries such as Egypt, Guinea, Malta.

The Slavic Bazaar is not limited to a concert program. The city impose turns into a huge art platform. The historical center was rented out to art and folk crafts. 

