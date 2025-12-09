Around 10,000 people rally in Vilnius in defense of media freedom

Freedom of speech is under pressure in Lithuania. Around 10,000 people gathered in Vilnius for a rally in defense of the press. The protest, dubbed "Hands Off Freedom of Speech!", was linked to politicians' attempts to undermine the independence of national broadcasting. Protesters demand that politicians consider any media-related projects only after prior consultation with the journalistic and media community.

The rally took place against the backdrop of the Seimas' consideration of amendments that would simplify the dismissal of the director general of national broadcaster LRT, as well as the decision to freeze the public broadcaster's budget for the next three years. Protesters claim that the proposed changes are unconstitutional, contrary to European law, and create conditions for political interference in the editorial work.