Brazilian City May Go Underground
Due to huge landslides that have come close to residential buildings, a state of emergency has been declared in Buriticupu.
In Brazil, an entire city is at risk of sinking underground. Due to massive landslides encroaching on residential areas, the municipality of Buriticupu has declared a state of emergency.
The town is home to over 55,000 residents, and currently more than 1,200 homes are at risk of collapse.
Experts indicate that the situation is the result of a rainy climate, the composition of the soil, deforestation, and poorly planned construction activities. This issue has been a concern for local residents for nearly 30 years, but it has recently escalated to unprecedented levels.