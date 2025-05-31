In Poland, there is a second round of presidential elections. Candidates from the country's two main parties are fighting for the post of head of state: liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski from Tusk's ruling Civic Platform and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki from Kaczynski's Law and Justice.

The stakes are high: Trzaskowski's victory will allow the motley coalition led by the prime minister to concentrate in their hands key levers of influence on all spheres of life in Poland. It is not surprising that the key strategy of both political groups has become attacks on personalities and total negativity. Social policy, the welfare of citizens, reforms and other important issues for the country have somehow been forgotten.

But they have dug up so much dirt that perhaps the epithet "the dirtiest in history" for the current elections in Poland has ceased to be a figure of speech. There are drugs, dirty money, pimping, and connections with extremists, criminals, the mafia, as well as fraud and a foreign protectorate with financing. Even Soros has got involved.

Dmitry Bunevich, Advisor to the Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies:

"The current presidential election campaign in Poland is distinguished by dirty technologies and mutual accusations. And, in fact, just as Nawrocki and his supporters are making accusations against Trzaskowski, so are the other side making similar accusations. That is, in this sense, it seems to me that both opposing camps are worthy of each other."