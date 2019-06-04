Belagro presents more than two hundred developments of National Academy of Sciences

By the volume of foodstuffs per capita, Belarus occupies a leading position among the CIS countries and is among the top five exporters of dairy products. This was announced by Minister of Agriculture and Food Anatoly Khotko at the international exhibition Belagro. Our agro-industrial complex fully meets the domestic needs of the country and focuses on export-oriented production. The contracts concluded at the exhibition reach 80-100 million dollars annually.



The exhibition presents more than two hundred developments of the National Academy of Sciences: new breeds of animals and plants, digital farming and innovative solutions for agricultural machinery.



