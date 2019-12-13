200 000 tourists visit Belarusian pavilion at World Expo in Dubai

A huge platform gathered 192 countries of the world. Presentations, concerts, innovation shows are scheduled for six months in advance. The Belarusian side has its own pavilion in the Opportunity zone. Up to 7000 tourists come there.

The main theme of our exposition is the Forest of Future Technologies.

Someone comes with a professional interest, others find Belarus an attractive tourist destination.

The exhibition is also associated with the business contacts between Belarus and the UAE. We need direct investment and high technology.

Hundreds of businessmen talk about projects at the investment forum. Trade turnover has tripled in 5 years. The readiness to increase it was confirmed at the bilateral meetings with the leadership of the UAE.

200 000 guests have already come to our exposition. The presentation continues until next March.