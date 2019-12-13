250 contracts for almost 30 billion Russian rubles - the results of the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in figures

Business talk in Vitebsk Region is coming to an end. The second day was no less intense than the first one.

Today, there was a meeting of the heads of the Chambers of Parliament - Natalia Kochanova and Valentina Matvienko - with the governors of the regions, which was followed by a plenary session. Representatives of 64 regions of Russia are taking part in the forum. The program includes almost all spheres of the national economy of the Union State - from industry and medicine to education. Our correspondents are in Vitebsk these minutes. Daria Rachko has the results and detailed results of the forum.

Rest assured, each region will leave Vitebsk today with its own portfolio of agreements and contracts. It has already become known at the plenary session that more than 250 documents have been signed. The total amount is close to 30 billion Russian rubles, as expected. And this is not just a figure, but it is direct evidence of the strengthening of our economies.