3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
250 contracts for almost 30 billion Russian rubles - the results of the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in figures
Business talk in Vitebsk Region is coming to an end. The second day was no less intense than the first one.
Today, there was a meeting of the heads of the Chambers of Parliament - Natalia Kochanova and Valentina Matvienko - with the governors of the regions, which was followed by a plenary session. Representatives of 64 regions of Russia are taking part in the forum. The program includes almost all spheres of the national economy of the Union State - from industry and medicine to education. Our correspondents are in Vitebsk these minutes. Daria Rachko has the results and detailed results of the forum.
Rest assured, each region will leave Vitebsk today with its own portfolio of agreements and contracts. It has already become known at the plenary session that more than 250 documents have been signed. The total amount is close to 30 billion Russian rubles, as expected. And this is not just a figure, but it is direct evidence of the strengthening of our economies.
Today we can say that we have harmonized our positions. At the meeting with the speakers of the upper chambers of parliament, we talked about what we have already achieved and what we would like to succeed in! For example, in cooperation with the Smolensk Region we are among the top 5 exporters, and we are in the 2nd place in terms of supplies with the Vologda Region. And in this regard, it is important for us to further develop our cooperation. Together we can create exclusive, market-demanded goods and services, advanced resource-saving and environmentally friendly industrial technologies that increase our potential.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All