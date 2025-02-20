30 New Residents Registered at "Great Stone" in 2024

Recently, it was reported that China-Belarus Industrial Park "Great Stone" welcomed 30 new residents in 2024, according to the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

These new residents include companies with capital from Belarus, China, Israel, Russia, and Germany, all aiming to implement projects in areas such as comprehensive logistics, research and development, instrumentation, medicine, biotechnology, as well as data storage and processing.

Currently, the "Great Stone" industrial park is home to 144 residents, boasting a total of $1.5 billion in declared investments and plans to create over 15,500 jobs. More than 50 organizations have commenced economic activities and are beginning to reach full capacity.

As noted the economic authorities, 2024 saw a significant growth across all key performance indicators for the residents of "Great Stone." Specifically, the total amount of taxes, fees, and charges paid has increased by 1.7 times, revenues from product sales have risen by 1.4 times, production volumes have grown by 1.2 times, exports of goods have surged by 13.6%, and investments in fixed assets have increased by 7.1%. The net profit of the enterprises has exceeded 100 million Belarusian rubles.

The China-Belarus Industrial Park "Great Stone" serves as a high-tech international platform for business, located just 25 kilometers off Minsk, featuring modern industrial architecture, accessible infrastructure, and environmentally friendly solutions.