32% of BMZ Products are Innovative Today

Today, one-third of all products at the Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ) are innovative. 170 research projects are currently underway. Issues related to securing alternative raw materials are also being addressed.

For example, fine-grained hot briquetted iron has been successfully tested and is being actively implemented. This reduces production costs and achieves economic benefits.

The goal is to implement a new standard at BMZ. The core is to identify and eliminate any waste in order to produce high-quality metal on time and at minimal cost.

Photo: sb.by