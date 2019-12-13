EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

3 out of 6 regions of Belarus completely prepared ground for mass sowing of spring crops

As the Ministry of Agriculture said today, every farm can sow more than 5% of the area per day. All agricultural enterprises are provided with seeds.

Food security was talked about. Stocks of oat, buckwheat and other cereals, as well as flour, will be enough for 5 months, until the next harvesting.

