3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
3 out of 6 regions of Belarus completely prepared ground for mass sowing of spring crops
As the Ministry of Agriculture said today, every farm can sow more than 5% of the area per day. All agricultural enterprises are provided with seeds.
Food security was talked about. Stocks of oat, buckwheat and other cereals, as well as flour, will be enough for 5 months, until the next harvesting.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All