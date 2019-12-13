4,000 jobs created by residents of High Technology Park

This is 82 companies outside the capital. They affect the development of periphery, including the growth of living standards. The total number of the park employees is over 60 thousand people, of which more than half are young people under 31. Many companies were able to get preferences 2 years ago - after the entry into force of the 8th Decree on the development of digital economy.



In April the number of HTP residents reached 818 companies - a 4-fold increase over 2 years. Today, the park offers equal opportunities to both large enterprises and small and medium businesses.



