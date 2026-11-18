Prospects for bilateral relations between Belarus and Algeria were discussed in parliament. A meeting was held between Natalya Kochanova, Speaker of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and Sid Ali Khaldi, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries of Algeria.

The current visit of the Algerian delegation to Belarus is a continuation of understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries and the roadmap implementation. The goal for the national economies is to reach $500 million in trade turnover. Today, this figure has reached $100 million. At the same time, a steady growth of almost fivefold has been observed over the past nine months.

Belarus makes a significant contribution to Algeria's food security by supplying powdered milk, whey, and soybean oil. Currently, the discussion focuses on the supply of agricultural machinery and the development of Algeria's agro-industrial complex. Potential exists for the creation of joint ventures, primarily in assembly plants.

Algeria is a global gateway to Africa, with its oil and gas reserves as the foundation of its economy. And Belarus is seen as a reliable and long-term partner.