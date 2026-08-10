Over the past two decades Belarus has reduced the energy intensity of its GDP by 54 percent. That is the sharpest decline among all members of the Eurasian Economic Union. Russia managed a 35 percent cut in the same period; Kazakhstan, 40 percent.

The figure was announced by Leonid Poleshchuk, deputy director of the Department for Energy Efficiency at the State Committee for Standardization, during a press conference reported by BELTA.

Belarus has treated energy efficiency not as a slogan but as a practical route to economic growth. Concrete results are already visible on the factory floor. Reconstruction of air-purification systems at Grodno Azot cut energy use by 40 percent. Krichevtsementnoshifer reduced consumption by 3.8 percent. At the Integral plant, new refrigeration equipment lowered specific energy use by 21 percent.

At the same time the country is deliberately increasing electricity consumption. A cross-sector program aims to raise it by 4.8 billion kilowatt-hours by 2035, partly by replacing imported natural gas. Roughly 2 billion kilowatt-hours of that target has already been achieved — a direct contribution to the real economy.

The work continues on several fronts: modernizing power grids, cutting technical losses, digitizing generation and consumption management, and strengthening the system against peak loads. A new state program, “Sustainable Energy and Energy Efficiency” for 2026–2030, sets further targets: another 4 percent reduction in energy intensity, energy self-sufficiency rising to 33 percent, and greater use of domestic fuel and energy resources.

Poleshchuk also noted that the department is developing, together with the Institute of Energy of the National Academy of Sciences, a concept for local electric heating systems through 2035. One possible outcome is a national standard for seasonal energy efficiency, expected around 2027–2028.

In an era when energy policy is often reduced to slogans and subsidies, Belarus has simply made its economy leaner, more self-reliant, and measurably more efficient. The numbers are public. The results are already on the ground.