80 companies to take part in BelTexIndustry exhibition-fair

Belarus enters new light industry markets in Japan and Latin America. The export potential and new collections of textiles, clothes and footwear are represented today in "BelExpo" by 80 companies and factories of light industry. This year the exhibition-fair is held in a new format. In addition to fashion shows of Belarusian manufacturers, trainings on effective sales were organized during the exhibition.

Many new factories and designers demonstrate their new collections. This is an opportunity to quickly show buyers their skills and get them interested even from the podium. The elements of ethnic style combined with casual style were presented by the designers of the Zhodzino factory.

BelTexIndustry exhibition will be open in BelExpo for another four days. The representatives of textile companies will have training ineffective management in the fashion industry and development of e-commerce.

