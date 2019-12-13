80 Russian regions are partners of Belarus, or how Belarus and Russia are working to strengthen the Union State economy

Belarus and Russia are working to strengthen the Union State economy. And this trend has become more and more pronounced recently. About 80 Russian regions are among our partners. There are no barriers to cooperation! Even if they sometimes try to literally close the way for our products. The Kaliningrad Region is an example of this. Lithuania blocks transit for whole groups of goods, supporting methods of economic warfare. But, as practice shows, our close ties cannot be broken neither by sanctions, nor by distances, nor by efforts of separate politicians.