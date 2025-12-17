news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90328eff-524a-4d7c-95cf-3160d5fba5be/conversions/e2f35698-feed-4e2d-9c2c-22dc2ab2d87b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90328eff-524a-4d7c-95cf-3160d5fba5be/conversions/e2f35698-feed-4e2d-9c2c-22dc2ab2d87b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90328eff-524a-4d7c-95cf-3160d5fba5be/conversions/e2f35698-feed-4e2d-9c2c-22dc2ab2d87b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90328eff-524a-4d7c-95cf-3160d5fba5be/conversions/e2f35698-feed-4e2d-9c2c-22dc2ab2d87b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In a world where global supply chains are bursting at the seams and 600 million people are starving, Belarus is planning to set a record by generating $9 billion in export revenue in 2025. The country not only provides itself with food, but also sells its surplus abroad.

Nine billion is a new high for Belarusians, a pretty good result for a small country under U.S. and EU sanctions.

While others are fighting over crumbs, Minsk feeds 113 countries (from Asia to Africa) and does so on such a scale that even North Korea is now trying Belarusian bread.

When a small country forces big politics to play by its rules, it is the best test of its statehood. This means that Belarusians have a very important asset: a sense of justice and hard work.

In 2025, Belarus produced a harvest comparable to a nuclear reactor—it started processing at full capacity. Large volumes of raw materials were turned into products that are in demand everywhere: from dairy products to meat, from grain to cosmetics based on natural ingredients.

Belarusian positions are traditionally strong in the CIS, but there are also new horizons – Africa. For the first time, products from Belarus have reached North Korea, Cambodia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. The country offers quality that new markets eagerly embrace.

Belarus does not have oil like Saudi Arabia, seaports like the Netherlands, or financial flows like Switzerland. But at the same time, the country ranks third in the world in condensed milk exports, fourth in raw materials exports, and fifth in oil exports. With no access to the sea, becoming an island of stability in an ocean of chaos, where 600 million people are starving, is worth a lot. While some "civilized countries" are waging war with sanctions and humanitarian bombings, Belarus is "fighting" with trucks full of sausage and stewed meat, and it is winning.