FEZ Brest, territory of new opportunities

All conditions have been created in Brest for the development of inter-regional ties, and business cooperation. It was in the city above the Bug, where the country's first free economic zone appeared. The free economic zone of Brest has about 80 residents. Many enterprises were built with foreign investment. Tax incentives, convenient transport location and professionalism of Belarusian specialists allow opening new production facilities every year.



Today, Brest FEZ produces a thousand items of industrial products and goods, with more than 20 thousand people employed, one third of the region’s exports and almost $ 1.5 billion of investment. The products of resident companies are known in almost 70 countries. And they are not going to stop.