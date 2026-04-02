A Foothold in the Middle East: Belarus and Oman Strengthen Ties at Business Forum

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Belarus and Oman are strengthening business ties. On April 2, a Belarusian-Omani business forum is taking place in Muscat. Partners are presenting each other's capabilities. Over 300 Omani companies have announced their participation.

The Middle East is firmly within our sphere of business interests. Belarusian-Omani talks are ongoing. In the business forum and B2B format, that is, traditional direct one-on-one business contacts, presentations are made, proposals are made, and agreements are reached. In the East, personal guarantees and kept promises are valued. Lukashenko has stated and is demonstrating our position to Oman: if the Belarusians say something, they will definitely do it. This inspires trust and respect in business circles.

So, what are our mutual interests? We have a diverse range of participants: agriculture, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, IT, banking, logistics companies, and tourism. Indeed, these are the areas that Oman is currently striving to develop in cooperation with its partners.

This small but wealthy country was a remote Arab province just 50 years ago. Now it's a developed state with an excellent standard of living. It's no secret: nearly 70% of the budget comes from oil and gas exports. However, Oman wants to diversify its economy.

Arable land isn't Oman's thing, and deserts and mountains are. Therefore, Muscat needs reliable partners in food matters. There's interest in our technologies; agriculture accounts for about 2% of GDP here. Oman, of course, isn't happy with this. Industry's share is small, and there's interest in cooperation in this area as well. Healthcare is also on our radar.

"The forum continues today, where we are meeting, including with representatives of the Omani Ministry of Health. A meeting with the minister is planned, where a roadmap for implementing the memorandum signed last year will be signed. Several meetings of specialists in specific areas have taken place throughout 2025. Now it's important to move from a general format of interaction to a targeted format, which will be implemented through patient engagement. And, of course, we are interested in scientific research and collaboration between our organizations," Belarusian Health Minister Alexander Khodjaev says.