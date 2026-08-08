By the end of 2026, Belarusian merchandise exports to Israel could reach $180 million, double the 2025 level. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Israel Yuri Yaroshevich explained how this record figure could be achieved in an interview with "Aktualny Interview."

Lately, Israel has been in the spotlight only for military and political reasons. However, despite the difficult situation, Belarusian exporters are developing bilateral relations, including trade and economic ones.

"By the way, as recently as 2017, metal products accounted for 90% of Belarusian exports to Israel. Belarus was a sole exporter. In 2020, food products accounted for only $2 million, but in 2025, food alone would generate $60 million," the interview guest cited.

These figures are the result of economic diversification and the interest and flexibility of Belarusian exporters. According to the diplomat, privately owned enterprises are able to play smarter, smarter, and more flexibly in the challenging Israeli market.

"There is a company supplying products for the development of the overground metro and tram systems, the export of which could reach tens of millions of dollars by 2026. This company has an excellent reputation in the Israeli market. Of course, it didn't just emerge in 2026. Reputation among Israelis must be earned, especially in the business community," noted the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Israel.

The Israeli market is complex due to its kosher (kashrut) and logistics requirements, but trust and stable supplies are key to entering the country's premium market. It's unlikely that anywhere else today one can earn as much as in this market. Tel Aviv is considered the most expensive city in the world, and has consistently ranked among the top three in recent years, so qualities such as the courage and flexibility of exporters, as well as their desire to diversify, are essential.

"Rapeseed oil is selling extremely well in Israel, and Belarusian producers took first place in 2026. Belarus managed to outpace German and Estonian rapeseed oil thanks to real promises of product quality," the interviewee emphasized.

Elena Belanovich explained whether rapeseed oil is in demand among Belarusians.

Belarus entered the rapeseed oil market five years ago. Belarusian producers were willing to comply with kosher requirements. As a result, all Israeli fast food and restaurants use predominantly rapeseed oil produced in Belarus.

"Israel is a small country, 10 times smaller than Belarus in area, but it has the same population as Belarus. Everyone in this country knows each other, and when word spreads, in a good sense, about quality, stable supplies, and reliable partners, it quickly spreads," concluded Yuri Yaroshevich.