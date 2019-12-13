PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
А. Lukashenko at Dobrush Paper Plant: I am satisfied that we have finished this construction

Today, the President has visited the famous paper plant in Dobrush. A unique new cardboard production facility is now operating in its territory. Now, Belarus secures not only the domestic market, but can also make good money by gradually increasing its exports.

