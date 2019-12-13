А. Lukashenko on cooperation potential: we may reach the trade turnover of 1bn USD

Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are confident that mutually beneficial cooperation should be based on the efficient regional interaction, which was discussed today at the 7th Forum of Regions of Russia and Belarus.



These issues were discussed today at the meeting of President Lukashenko and Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz.



Alexander Lukashenko: “Our way of thinking and action is similar. I think your visit will help us to reach the trade turnover of 1bn USD”.



Close interaction with our Eastern neighbor is one of the principal objectives at the moment. This is confirmed by regular visits of Russian governors to Belarus. The direct contacts are the key to success. Following the results of negotiations Minsk and Bryansk signed the program of cooperation for the next 3 years.



