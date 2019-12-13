А. Lukashenko discusses work of Belarusian State Food Concern "Belgospishcheprom" with Deputy Prime Minister and head of the concern

Our food products are another visiting card, thanks to which Belarus is known and appreciated, including far beyond the country's borders.

Today Vice Premier Alexander Subbotin and the head of Belgospischeprom food concern Anatoly Buben reported to the President on the work of Belgospischeproma, its efficiency, exports, and cooperation with agricultural organizations. On the whole, Belgospischeprom is working stably. The volume of production is over 3 billion rubles a year. There are no obvious problems with export and deep processing of raw materials, which are produced in the rural areas. Yet, the average salary could have been higher, as well as the share in budget revenues.

The concern exports its products to 72 countries. The enterprises of Belgospischeprom entered 13 new markets in the first half of the year. Among them, there are Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Lebanon, Morocco, Brazil, Iceland and Pakistan. The products for more than a million dollars were supplied to these markets.

Today, the issue of "Belgospischeprom" concern transformation into a state corporation was discussed. Ultimately, the proposal was supported by the President, but there is an essential condition: the reform should increase the profitability. A draft of the corresponding decree is ready.

Ban on the export of grain from Belarus is a temporary measure.