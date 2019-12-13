PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
A. Lukashenko approves transformation of Belgospischeprom Concern into state corporation

Belgospischeprom Concern will become a state corporation. Such a proposal was approved by the President the day before. The draft of the corresponding decree is ready. This will significantly improve the economic performance of enterprises and open large representative offices abroad. In this format, work can begin as early as the new year.

