3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
А. Lukashenko notes that despite COVID-19 enterprises managed to increase exports of goods
The development of new markets, support of enterprises in the conditions of sanctions and maintaining the pace of industrial growth was discussed at the Palace of Independence on September 23.
According to Alexander Lukashenko, even despite the coronavirus the enterprises managed to increase exports to 140%, the trade surplus is almost 1.5 billion dollars. And that's taking into account the internet calls for a strike, which is a reality only in the minds of politicians in Lithuania and Poland.
Today, all Belarusian factories are operating normally. Neither the pandemic nor sanctions have shaken the economy of the enterprises. On the contrary, the deliveries of our products both to Russia and Europe increased markedly. At the beginning of the year they increased by almost a third in the western direction. This was stated by the Minister of Industry Petr Parkhomchik. Besides, the refusal of some partners to supply components for our plants hasn't stopped any Belarusian assembly line either. And in order to be competitive, the Ministry of Industry continues a comprehensive program of industrial modernization. In the next few years it is planned to upgrade about 30 enterprises.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All