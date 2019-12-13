А. Lukashenko notes that despite COVID-19 enterprises managed to increase exports of goods

According to Alexander Lukashenko, even despite the coronavirus the enterprises managed to increase exports to 140%, the trade surplus is almost 1.5 billion dollars. And that's taking into account the internet calls for a strike, which is a reality only in the minds of politicians in Lithuania and Poland.

Today, all Belarusian factories are operating normally. Neither the pandemic nor sanctions have shaken the economy of the enterprises. On the contrary, the deliveries of our products both to Russia and Europe increased markedly. At the beginning of the year they increased by almost a third in the western direction. This was stated by the Minister of Industry Petr Parkhomchik. Besides, the refusal of some partners to supply components for our plants hasn't stopped any Belarusian assembly line either. And in order to be competitive, the Ministry of Industry continues a comprehensive program of industrial modernization. In the next few years it is planned to upgrade about 30 enterprises.