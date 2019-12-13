А. Lukashenko praises work of the agro-industrial complex: the year was very good!

Today the President started his working trip to Slutsk District. The work of the agrarianswas positively evaluated by the Head of State. In spite of all difficulties, it was a good year, the President noted. Now it is important to preserve the whole harvest and make the reserves in order to be provided with quality products at an adequate price throughout all the winter. This is a task for the Mayor of Minsk and the governors.

А. Lukashenko about prices: Control will be serious during all the winter.

"The task of the mayor of Minsk and the governors is to distribute vegetables and potatoes in such a way that the prices did not jump in winter and there were enough products before new harvest," - Alexander Lukashenko said.

The harvest of apples is coming to an end, and in general, the country's demand for this type of products will be fully met. At the same time, there is no ban on imported products. "Let a person have a choice. We do not prohibit to sell Egyptian or any other apples. Please, sell," the President said. "But make sure that there are always domestic products on the counter. It's funny, when they bring potatoes from Egypt and Turkey. All right, let them bring them. But we have the best potatoes in the world," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.

We will not stay hungry for sure!

Our food security and annual food exports is almost $6 billion. The demand for food is growing in the world. The pandemic has hit global trade and supply chains. By the way, authorities in many countries are urgently thinking about how to buy food to calm the population and prevent a hungry panic.

The President also drew attention to the importance of supplying agricultural products for export. "You see the demand. We are also very lucky to have sugar. Russians already have a shortage of sugar. Of course, we will help. And the prices have gone up for sugar," said the Belarusian leader. Alexander Lukashenko also demands not to offend the villagers, so that they got a decent payment for the produced and supplied products.

Agrarians plan to harvest at least 1.3 million tons of corn.