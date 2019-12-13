A. Lukashenko visits paper factory in Dobrush and talks to its team

The President was on a business trip in Gomel Region today. The Head of State visited a paper factory in Dobrush. One of the oldest enterprises celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.

Such visits give an opportunity to take a broader look at the existing issues in the industry. The Chairman of the Belarusian Pulp and Paper Concern reported to the Head of State on its work and the results of the industry modernization. All the branches are working steadily, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Alexander Lukashenko was also interested in the affairs of the concern and wished to visit the plant in Bobruisk.

Dobrush has been producing a novelty for Belarus -cardboard. Our country imports 20 000 tons of cardboard and cardboard packaging every year. The plant is able to provide not only the domestic market, but also gain profit by gradually increasing exports. The capacity of the factory is about 200 000 tons of cardboard per year. Full loading will allow the factory to sell up to 80% of products abroad. There is a demand, especially in packaging materials in medicines and cosmetics, food industries.

The country has a huge amount of wood resources. The existing enterprises cannot process the entire forests. Therefore, a dozen of pellet factories have been built in Belarus. Their products are in great demand, including abroad.

While communicating with the staff of the Dobrush factory, the President said that he was satisfied with the completed construction at the new enterprise. The production of cardboard opens up prospects for the whole country. It will be possible to increase the results and gain profit, if loading the full capacity. The Head of State also answered the most popular questions.

One of them was about a tax for property owners. Such a proposal is considered in the government. The taxes on real estate and land have long existed in the countryside and the city remained on the sidelines. But the Head of State promised minimum rates.