А. Lukashenko sets tasks for agrarians to harvest crops from fields in timely and qualitatively manner

The President set the tasks for the agrarians in the hot season on July 23 at the Palace of Independence. According to the President, the growth of world food prices should be an additional opportunity for the economy. The harvest is gaining momentum. We have to prepare fodder and harvest grain within a short time. The peculiarity of this year is that all crops have to be harvested practically at the same time. And that doesn't make it any easier. But the President is sure that discipline and competent strategy in organizing the harvest will allow us to count on a substantial reward. It is expected to be no less than last year. This is all the more important in the current year, when you can make a lot of money on the produce. The President instructed the SCC and the police to revise agricultural machinery. Alexander Lukashenko demanded to stop grain losses. They are great - about a million tons every year! The State Control Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been instructed to conduct a revision of agricultural machinery. About 10 percent of the combines are now faulty! Controllers have also been instructed to cut off all channels of grain and fuel theft. And the governors have been instructed to solve the problem of the shortage of machine operators at the farms. We need to recruit an additional 1,500 combine harvesters.